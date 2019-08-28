Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Z-series called the Vivo Z1x. The phone, which is claimed to deliver smooth performance and handle high-end games with ease, will be launched on September 6 in India. Prior to the phone's official launch though, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo Z1x will be exclusive to Flipkart. As per a promotional video, Vivo Z1x will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop style notch, while a triple rear camera setup will there to handle photography.

Vivo says in its press release that the Vivo Z1x will be exclusive to Flipkart upon launch. The Chinese smartphone-maker notes that the phone has been “designed for consumers that are performance oriented and love playing heavy density games on their handset.” And since the Vivo Z1 Pro came equipped with the Snapdragon 712 SoC, we expect the Vivo Z1x Pro to step up and sport a more powerful Snapdragon processor to justify its gaming chops.

The promotional image on the official Vivo India Twitter handle says that the phone will be launched on September 6 in India. It also gives us our first look at the Vivo Z1x, which is depicted in two gradient colours that appear to be shades of blue and purple. On the front, a waterdrop notch can be seen at the top, while the imprint for an in-display fingerprint scanner is also clearly visible in the lower portion of the screen.

As per a short promotional video released by Vivo, the in-display fingerprint sensing module on the Vivo Z1x is called Flash In-Display Fingerprint. The video also shows that the phone will sport triple rear cameras. As per a report from SmartPrix, the upcoming Vivo phone will come equipped with a 48-megapixel camera that will employ the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

Additionally, preview of the Vivo Z1x's official product page mentions that the phone will come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company's proprietary 22.5W Flash Charge technology. The phone is also mentioned to pack a 6.38-inch display that will have a waterdrop notch. The product page also says that the Vivo Z1x will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and will let users capture photos with a high level of detail. However, it is unclear whether the latter will be achieved with a high-resolution main camera or a dedicated telephoto lens with zooming capabilities.

