Vivo Z1x to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

Vivo Z1x price starts at Rs. 16,990 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 07:02 IST
Vivo Z1x is available in two storage variants and equal number of colour options

Vivo Z1x is available in two storage variants and equal number of colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • It sports the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as a primary camera
  • The Vivo phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge support

Vivo Z1x is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone's sale will open at 12pm (noon)  and will be conducted via Flipkart and the official Vivo India e-shop. The first sale of Vivo Z1x will also bring a host of launch offers and banking discounts for buyers. As for the phone itself, the Vivo Z1x is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and comes with a host of gaming-centric features. It also packs triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

Vivo Z1x price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Z1x is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas the higher-end 6GB RAM +128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 18,990. The phone comes in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colour options, and will be available via Vivo e-shop and Flipkart. As mentioned, the first sale for the Vivo Z1x will kick off at 12pm (noon).

As far as the launch offers go, the buyers can avail no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months and the Jio subscribers will get benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000. Other offers include up to Rs. 1,250 off on HDFC Cards and EMI Transactions, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and an equivalent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

 

Vivo Z1x Specifications

The Vivo Z1x packs a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch, and runs Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS 9.1 on top. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The Vivo offering comes with Multi-Turbo and Ultra Game Mode for improved multitasking and gaming performance respectively.

In the imaging department, the Vivo Z1x packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The internal storage on the phone is not expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo Z1x comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports Vivo's proprietary 22.5W FlashCharge standard and can be topped up quickly by the supplied 22.5 adapter.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Vivo Z1x review
Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments


