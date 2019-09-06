Technology News
Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z1x price in India starts at Rs. 16,990 for its 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant.

By | Updated: 6 September 2019 13:54 IST
Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Z1x is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1x to go on sale from September 13 via Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store
  • The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display
  • The Vivo Z1x only comes in 6GB RAM variants

Vivo Z1x was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone looks like a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5 that was launched in China last month. The highlights of the Vivo Z1x include its 48-megapixel helmed triple rear camera setup, its large 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge tech, its Super AMOLED display, and its in-display fingerprint sensor. Read on for all the details that emerged from the launch event, such as the Vivo Z1x price in India, release date, specifications, and sale offers.

Vivo Z1x price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1x price in India starts at Rs. 16,990 for its 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 18,990 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant. Vivo has not brought an 8GB RAM variant to the country unfortunately. The smartphone will be available in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colour variants.

Vivo Z1x sale offers include Rs. 1,250 discount on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000. There will also be no-cost EMIs up to 6 months available. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store from 12pm (noon) on September 13.

 

Vivo Z1x specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1x runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2 340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-shaped notch, and is powered by a Snadpragon 712 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The company is touting the presence of a Multi-Turbo and Ultra Game Mode for improved performance.

A triple rear camera is present on the Vivo Z1x, featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with a f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and finally, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

vivo z1x back gadgets 360 vivo

Vivo Z1x bears a triple rear camera setup

 

The Vivo Z1x comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage (UFS 2.1) variants, not expandable via microSD card. It offers the standard connectivity options, include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge tech (said to provide 3 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charge).

Vivo, Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z1x Price in India, Vivo Z1x Specifications
Vivo Z1x With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
