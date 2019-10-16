Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant has been launched in India, and it comes with 128GB of onboard storage. The new variant debuts over a month after the launch of the 6GB RAM-based Vivo Z1x. Except for RAM, the new variant is identical to the model that was launched in the country last month. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup backed by artificial intelligence (AI) - along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo has also provided its 22.5W FlashCharge technology. The Vivo Z1x additionally sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1x price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Z1x price in India is set at Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Fusion Blue colour option. To recall, Vivo last month launched the Vivo Z1x with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,990 for its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The company also brought its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 18,990. Both variants come in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colours.

Sale offers on the Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant include a cashback of five percent for customers using HDFC and ICICI bank cards. There is also a 10 percent HDB cashback. The offers are valid until October 31. Moreover, the new smartphone will be available for purchase through various retail outlets in the country starting today, the company said in a press statement.

Vivo Z1x specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1x runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style display notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. There are also preloaded Multi-Turbo and Ultra Game Mode.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1x flaunts a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle, f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1x has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage options that both don't support microSD card for expansion. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W FlashCharge support.