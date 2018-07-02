NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched: Price, Specifications

02 July 2018
Highlights

  • Vivo Z1i has been launched in China
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of CNY 1,898
  • It comes with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio

Vivo Z1i has been launched in China. The new handset, which appears as the cheaper version of the Vivo Z1, comes with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and includes artificial intelligence (AI) backed smart beauty features. Vivo has also offered its Jovi AI Assistant and a Face Wake feature that looks for the facial features to unlock the screen. Further, the handset brings AR stickers and a dedicated game mode. Unlike the previously launched Vivo Z1, the new model has an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC. It comes in Black Gold and Hyun Red colour options.

Vivo Z1i price

The Vivo Z1i price in China has been set at CNY 1,898 (approximately Rs. 19,600). It is initially available for pre-orders via Vivo online store and will go on sale in the country starting July 7.

Vivo Z1i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1i runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with Face Wake support.

Vivo has provided 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the handset packs a 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm.

