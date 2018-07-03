NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Goes Official in India

, 03 July 2018
Highlights

  • Vivo Z10 has been listed in India
  • The official listing of the smartphone details its features
  • It is apparently available through offline stores in select Indian states

Vivo Z10 has silently been listed in India. The smartphone, which looks like a new version of the Vivo V7+ that was launched in September, is listed on the India site as available for purchase through offline stores in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. It features a 'FullView' display and a Moonlight Selfie camera. The smartphone also has a Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood and a face-unlocking feature called Face Access. It additionally includes Smart Split 3.0 and Live Photo features. Price of the new smartphone is uncertain. However, considering the price of the Vivo V7+ that arrived at Rs. 21,990, the latest model could be another mid-range offering by the Chinese vendor.

Vivo Z10 specifications

As per the official Vivo India site listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z10 runs FunTouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView Display panel that has an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.4 percent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor that comes with a PDAF lens and supports features such as Slow Motion and 64-megapixel Ultra HD image upscaling functionality. For capturing self-portraits, there is a 24-megapixel camera sensor with Moonlight glow technology that gives a soft radiant complexion using Vivo's Face Beauty algorithm. The handset also has a Portrait Mode that blurs the background and sharpens foreground using software tweaks to deliver a bokeh effect-like experience. Furthermore, the front camera sensor works with the preloaded Face Access feature to unlock the screen by scanning multiple areas of the face and identifying different biological facial features.

For storing content, the Vivo Z10 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the part of connectivity. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3225mAh battery.

We've reached out to Vivo India to understand the price of the Vivo Z10 and will update this space accordingly.

Comments

Vivo Z10

Vivo Z10

Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3225mAh
Samsung Galaxy J8
