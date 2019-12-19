Vivo is hosting a Christmas Carnival sale offering discounts on the Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, and more phones. The sale will end tomorrow i.e., December 20, and it offers price cuts and discounts on several Vivo smartphones. Vivo has also partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 5 percent cashback on credit card EMI transactions. The company is also offering no-cost EMI option on credit cards and via Bajaj Finserv as well. Furthermore, the purchase of select phones will ensure a free selfie stick as well.

Starting with the Vivo Z1 Pro, the phone is listed at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 13,990. Both these variants have received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. The top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at its last cut price of Rs. 15,990. Exchange discount is also listed by Vivo on its website.

The Vivo Z1x is listed at Rs. 15,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas the higher-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Again, a discount of Rs. 1,000 has been introduced for the Christmas Carnival. The phone comes in Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple colour options. Vivo Y90 sees a price cut of Rs. 500, and is retailing for Rs. 6,490, and the Vivo Y15 (2019) is listed at Rs. 11,990 with a discount of Rs. 2,000.

There's no price cut on the Vivo U10, but Vivo is offering a flat Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders. There's also an exchange discount that users can opt to avail. Similarly, the Vivo U20 also doesn't see a price cut, but a free selfie stick is offered with the purchase, along with Rs. 6,000 worth of Jio benefits, and exchange discount option. The recently launched Vivo V17 is listed with Rs. 12,000 worth of Jio benefits, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months, bank cashback offers, and exchange discount options. There's also a game called Spin and Win CC at the end of the sale page that lets users win earphones, and up to Rs. 1,000 coupons.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.