Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Vivo S1, More to Get Discounts During Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Vivo Carnival Sales

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale runs from December 1 to December 5, whereas Vivo Carnival sale opens at Amazon on December 3 and ends December 5.

By | Updated: 30 November 2019 14:05 IST
Vivo will offer price cuts on several phones during Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2019

Highlights
  • Vivo V15 Pro will see a price cut of Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart, Amazon
  • Vivo Carnival on Amazon will begin on December 3
  • Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart

Ahead of Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2019 sale, Vivo has announced a slew of offers and discounts on its phones. The company is also hosting a Vivo Carnival on Amazon from December 3 to December 5 offering deals and discounts on phones listed there as well. Phones that will be listed with discounts on Flipkart include Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Vivo S1, and Vivo V15 Pro. On Amazon, Vivo U10, Vivo S1, and Vivo V15 Pro will be offered with discounts. These offers will last on Flipkart and Amazon till December 5.

Talking about the phones getting discounts as a part of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale first, the Vivo V15 Pro will be listed on Flipkart at Rs. 19,990 for the lone 6GB + 128GB model that means an effective price cut of Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-month no-cost EMI options on the Vivo V15 Pro.

The Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB + 64GB model will be priced at Rs. 12,990, and the 6GB + 64GB model will be priced at Rs. 13,990. This means a discount of Rs. 1,000 will be introduced during the sale period. Flipkart will also be offering 3- and 6-month no-cost EMI options.

Similarly, the Vivo Z1x 4GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 14,990, and the 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 16,990. Even here, Vivo has introduced a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both configurations alongside 3- and 6-month no-cost EMI options. The 6GB + 64GB option will retail for Rs. 15,990 but the company will offer a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid orders.

Lastly, the Vivo S1 will also see a Rs. 1,000 price cut on both the storage configurations, but Flipkart is also offering 9-month no-cost EMI option, alongside 3- and 6-month options as well. The Vivo S1 4GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 15,990, and the 6GB + 128GB model will be priced at Rs. 17,990.

To recall, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale open December 1 (November 30, 8pm for Plus members) and ends December 5.

Coming to the Vivo Carnival on Amazon India, this sale will begin from December 3 and go on till December 5 only. During the sale period, the Vivo U10 will be listed for Rs. 8,490 for the 3GB + 32GB model, and Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 64GB model. The 64GB model sees a price cut of Rs. 1,000 while the 32GB variant sees a price cut of Rs. 500 only. The Vivo S1 and Vivo V15 Pro will be listed with similar discounts on Amazon India as well.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
