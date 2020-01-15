Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 12,990

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1 Pro prices have been dropped by Rs. 1,000.

Updated: 15 January 2020 10:47 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 12,990

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India back in July last year

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro price has been dropped to as low as Rs. 12,990
  • Vivo Z1x price in India has been slashed to as low as Rs. 14,990
  • Flipkart and Vivo India online store are reflecting the change

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x have received price cuts in India, Vivo confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new revision brings down the prices of the Vivo phones to as low as Rs. 12,990. The updated price tags reflect on Vivo India online store and Flipkart. To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India back in July last year to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M40 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Vivo Z1x, on the other hand, debuted in the country in September. It competed against models such as the Realme X.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been slashed to Rs. 12,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This shows a Rs. 1,000 drop from the earlier price. The Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model has also received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and is available at Rs. 13,990, down from Rs. 14,990. The revised pricing reflects on Flipkart as well as through the Vivo India online store.

In addition to the Z1 Pro, the Vivo Z1x price in India has been dropped to as low as Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It was previously available at Rs. 15,990. The Vivo Z1x 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has also got a price cut and is available at 16,990, down from Rs. 17,990. The updated prices are visible on channels such as Flipkart and Vivo India online store.

Vivo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 the price cut for both the Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. There is a triple camera setup on the Z1 Pro that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

 

In terms of storage, the Vivo Z1 Pro 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Vivo Z1x specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1x runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2 340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the optics front, the phone has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and finally, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. On the front, is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

 

Vivo has provided 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage (UFS 2.1) variants, not expandable via microSD card. It offers the standard connectivity options, include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge tech.

Windows 10 Security Flaw Found by US NSA, Microsoft Issues Fix

