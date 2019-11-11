Technology News
  Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant

Vivo Z1x has been launched in 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 18:39 IST
Vivo Z1x was originally launched in India in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Vivo is celebrating its fifth anniversary by bringing discounts, offers
  • The offers will go live from Tuesday, November 30
  • Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y12 have received a Rs. 1,000 discount

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, and Vivo Y12 are set to receive discounts and offers as the Chinese company has announced the completion of its five years in India. The range of offers, which will be available between November 12 and November 30, will be accessible through offline and online channels across the country. Additionally, Vivo is offering no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts on select Android smartphones. The company has also partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to offer up to 10 percent cashback. Further, customers will get free Bluetooth headphones, earphones, and neckbands with select Vivo models.

Through offline stores, Vivo will offer cashback deals, no-cost EMI options, and free accessories on smartphones such as the Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, Vivo S1, and Vivo Y17 among others. The company has also partnered with Cashify to provide exchange facility along with additional discounts up to Rs. 1,000.

Further, there will be up to 10 percent cashback for customers using HDFC or ICICI Bank cards or no-cost EMI option with zero-down payment. There will also be a five percent cashback on zero-down payment option availed through Bajaj Finance. Vivo has also announced that customers will get Bluetooth headphones, earphones, or neckbands as well as assured buyback with select devices.

The price of the Vivo Y15 has also been dropped from Rs. 12,990 to Rs. 11,990. Likewise, the Vivo Y12 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that was available with a starting price of Rs. 9,990, down from Rs. 10,990.

Smartphones Market Operating Price (Rs.) Value of Headphone on Exchange (Rs.) Additional Exchange Price (Rs.) HDFC Bank Cashback ICICI Bank Cashback
Vivo V17 Pro 27,990 2,999 1,000 10% 10%
Vivo V15 Pro (8+128GB) 26,990 2,999 1,000 5% 5%
Vivo V15 Pro (6+128GB) 21,990 2,999 1,000 5% 5%
Vivo V15 (6+64GB) 19,990 1,999 700 5% 5%
Vivo S1 (4+128GB) 16,990 1,999 700 5% 5%
Vivo S1 (6+64GB) 17,990 1,999 700 5% 5%
Vivo S1 (6+128GB) 18,990 1,999 700 5% 5%
Vivo Y17 (4+128GB) 13,990 999 500 5% 5%
Vivo Y15 (4+64GB) 12,990 999 500 5% 5%
Vivo Y12 (3+64GB) 10,990 999 500 5% 5%

In addition to offline offers, Vivo is set to provide discounts, no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid purchases, and additional exchange discounts through the Vivo India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart among other online marketplaces and e-commerce websites.

The Vivo U10 is available with a discount of Rs. 500, while the Vivo Z1x has got a discount of Rs. 1,000. Similarly, there are prepaid discounts on models such as the Vivo Z1 Pro, V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1, and Vivo Z1x.

Smartphones Current Price (Rs.) Special Price (Rs.) Additional Offers No Cost EMI Availability Channels
Vivo U10 (3+32GB) 8,990 - Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Amazon, Vivo India online store
Vivo U10 (3+64GB) 9,990 9,490 Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Amazon, Vivo India online store
Vivo U10 (4+64GB) 10,990 9,990 Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Amazon, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1 Pro (4+64GB) 13,990 - Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1 Pro (4+64GB) 14,990 - Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1 Pro (6+128GB) 15,990 - Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1x (4+128GB) New Launch 15,990 Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1x (6+64GB) 16,990 15,990 Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo Z1x (6+128GB) 18,990 17,990 Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Flipkart, Vivo India online store
Vivo V17 Pro (8+128GB) 27,990 - Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 12 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo V15 Pro (6+128GB) 21,990 - Additional Rs. 1,000 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 12 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo S1 (4+128GB) 16,990 - Additional Rs. 700 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 9 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo S1 (6+64GB) 17,990 - Additional Rs. 700 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 9 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo S1 (4+128GB) 18,990 - Additional Rs. 700 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 9 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y17 (4+128GB) 13,990 - Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 9 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y15 (4+64GB) 11,990 - Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 9 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y12 (3+64GB) 9,990 - Additional Rs. 500 Off on Prepaid Orders Up to 6 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y91 (3+32GB) 8,490 - - Up to 6 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y91i (2+32GB) 6,990 - - Up to 6 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store
Vivo Y90 (2+16GB) 6,490 - - Up to 6 Months Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Vivo India online store

 

Vivo has also launched a new variant of the Vivo Z1x with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration to commemorate its fifth anniversary in the country. The new variant will be available through Flipkart and Vivo India online store at a special price of Rs. 15,990. There are also additional Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount along with no-cost EMI options.

To recall, the Vivo Z1x was launched in India back in September with a starting price of Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 18,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 21,990.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant
