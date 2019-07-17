Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Camera Improvements, Optimised Power Consumption

Vivo Z1 Pro update version number bumps to 1.5.11 and the size of the update is 344.78MB.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 10:44 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro users are getting the update over-the-air (OTA)

Highlights
  • We recommend you install the update over good Wi-Fi
  • The Vivo Z1 Pro update brings optimised photo effects in specific scenari
  • It also brings optimised system power consumption as well

Vivo Z1 Pro has started receiving a new software update and it brings optimisations across the system and the camera. The update is rolling out to the users in India over-the-air (OTA), and it also brings updated Android security patch for the smartphone. The version number of the update is 1.5.11, and its size is about 344.78MB. We recommend all users to install the update as soon you receive it, over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the Vivo Z1 Pro phone is on charge.

If you haven't received a notification on your Vivo Z1 Pro, we recommend you head over to Settings to check manually if the update has arrived or not. As per the changelog, the update brings a newer Android security patch, but it doesn't specifically mention which one. It also brings improved stability to camera operations and system. The update also optimises the compatibility of the system and some third-party software as well as system power consumption. Lastly, it also improves photo effects in certain scenarios.

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month, with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage base variant. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option retails is at Rs. 17,990. It is available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options on Flipkart, Vivo.com.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The 32-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, is available along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and is touted to deliver up to 21 days of standby time or 40 hours of voice calling on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro Update, Vivo
