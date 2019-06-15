Vivo Z1 Pro, the new smartphone by the Chinese company, is set debut in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The company on Saturday revealed the development through a tweet posted by the official Vivo India Twitter account. The new Vivo handset is also touted to be the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Earlier this week, Vivo confirmed that the Z1 Pro will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. The Z1 Pro is also teased to sport an 'in-display selfie camera' -- referring to a hole-punch cutout at the front.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

Initially, the Vivo Z1 Pro was considered as a rebranded variant of the Vivo Z5x that was launched in China last month with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The latest teaser posted on Twitter, however, confirms that the new phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC that Qualcomm introduced back in February.

The new Snapdragon chipset is based on the 10nm FinFET process and is available with an octa-core Kryo 360 CPU along with Adreno 616 GPU. It is also capable of allowing up to 4K video recording at 30fps and comes with the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem to supports download speeds of up to 800Mbps. Furthermore, there is support for HDR 10 displays and a dedicated AI (artificial intelligence) engine is available for onboard automation.

Apart from the Snapdragon 712 SoC, the tweet posted by the Vivo India Twitter account also reveals that the Z1 Pro sports a 32-megapixel in-display camera. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo has also created a dedicated microsite revealing the key features of the Vivo Z1 Pro ahead of its formal launch. The microsite also includes an image that gives us a complete look at the design of the new phone. Apart from the in-display selfie camera, the handset appears to have a gradient back. The phone also hosts a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it apparently has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As we mentioned, Vivo has already confirmed that the Z1 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. Launch details and pricing of the new model are yet to be revealed, though.

