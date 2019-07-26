Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Vivo e-Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 07:00 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Reliance Jio subscribers are entitled to receive cashback worth Rs. 6,000
  • Vivo has provided octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo Z1 Pro is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. Vivo will put all three variants of the Z1 Pro on sale, featuring up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month, and is still available in a flash sale model. The phone is designed to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M40 and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro with features such as hole-punch display, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Z1 Pro is also the first phone to come with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its higher-end 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,990. There is also the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990. All these three variants come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

As we mentioned, the Vivo Z1 Pro sale will take place through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon). Sale offers include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 exclusively for Jio subscribers that will be credited in the MyJio app in the form of 40 discount coupons worth Rs. 150 each. Similarly, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 3,750.

Flipkart is also offering five percent cashback on purchases made through the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Further, HDFC Bank debit card holders are entitled to avail a five percent discount. There are also no-cost EMI options.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 712 SoC is available, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

Vivo has provided the triple rear camera setup on the Z1 Pro that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 With OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. Besides, the smartphone measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
