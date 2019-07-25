Technology News

Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Vivo e-Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

The phone will be up for grabs alongside no-cost EMI, banking discount, and more offers.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 07:00 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro comes with Game Mode 5.0 and other enhancements for better gaming experience

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display
  • The phone comes in three storage and colour variants
  • It features triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper

Vivo Z1 Pro will again go on sale in India today. The Vivo offering with triple rear cameras will be up for grabs from Flipkart and the official Vivo India website with some sale offers in tow. The Vivo Z1 Pro's key product highlights include a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch, triple rear cameras, and the Snapdragon 712 SoC ticking under the hood. The phone also comes with a host of gaming-centric features and supports 18W fast charging to top its large 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the higher-end 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at Rs. 16,990. The phone's top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990.

The Vivo Z1 Pro's sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) and will be conducted via Flipkart and the Vivo e-store. Vivo Z1 Pro buyers will get to choose between Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour variants. As for the sale offers, they include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 for Jio subscribers that will be credited in the form of 40 discount coupons worth Rs. 150 each in the MyJio app.

No-cost EMI is also on the table, alongside a cashback of Rs. 3,750 for Vodafone and Idea subscribers. Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on purchases made using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent discount for purchases made using an HDFC Bank debit cards.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and comes with gaming-centric features such as Game Mode 5.0, 4D vibrations, and 3D surround sound for an enhanced gaming experience. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. It packs triple rear cameras - a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens + an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens + a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Vivo, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications
