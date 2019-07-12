Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro Next Sale in India Set for July 16: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 16:42 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro Next Sale in India Set for July 16: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 32-megapixel "in-display" camera at the front

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro will be available through Flipkart and Vivo E-Store
  • The phone comes in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colours
  • Vivo has provided octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo Z1 Pro is set to go on sale in India again on Tuesday, July 16. The sale will take place through Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store. To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched earlier this month with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Vivo has also offered a 32-megapixel "in-display" (company speak for hole punch) selfie camera. Further, the phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup and has up to 6GB of RAM. The Vivo Z1 Pro also comes preloaded with Game Mode 5.0.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, whereas its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant comes at Rs. 16,990. There is also the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 17,990.

All three variants of the Vivo Z1 Pro come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo E-Store on Tuesday, July 16 from 12pm (noon) IST.

Sale offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio that will be credited via 40 discount coupons of Rs. 150 each. Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 100) on fashion purchases. Additionally, there are debit card EMI options starting at Rs. 1,131 a month.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also the 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1 Pro has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

