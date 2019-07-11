Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro will be offered in three colours options - Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:36 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale for the First Time in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro features a hole-punch selfie camera
  • It is the first phone in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • The new Vivo phone also packs a number of gaming features

Vivo Z1 Pro will be put on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Vivo.com. The smartphone, which was launched in India earlier this month, comes in three storage variants. The Vivo Z1 Pro is a mid-range smartphone and features a hole-punch selfie camera, triple rear camera setup, full-HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Chinese smartphone maker has also packed a number of gaming-centric features in the Vivo Z1 Pro.

In our review, we found the Vivo Z1 Pro to be a good performer with great battery life and decent cameras. We also appreciated the company's aggressive pricing, which makes it a good value-for-money purchase, especially in a segment that is dominated by popular phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Realme 3 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale timing, offers

Vivo Z1 Pro price starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone's 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have been priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively. As we mentioned earlier, the first sale for Vivo Z1 Pro will open at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be offered via Flipkart and Vivo e-store in the country.

The Vivo phone will be sold in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Among the sale offers, Vivo Z1 Pro buyers will get Rs. 750 instant discount by using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards on Flipkart. The consumers buying the phone from Vivo India e-store will get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Z1 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display. The Z1 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Vivo Z1 Pro houses a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 32-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.

Among other specifications, you will get up to 128GB of onboard storage, 4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

