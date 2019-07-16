Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 06:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month
  • The phone comes with a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio
  • It has Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options

Vivo Z1 Pro is set to go on sale in India again today -- just days after its first two sale rounds. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. Key highlights of the Vivo Z1 Pro include an "in-display" (company speak for hole punch) selfie camera, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided features such as Game Mode 5.0 and Multi-Turbo. Additionally, the Vivo Z1 Pro is touted to be the official smartphone of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990. The phone also has the top-end, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990.

All three variants of the Vivo Z1 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart and the Vivo e-Store from 12pm (noon). The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Sale offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio that will be credited on the MyJio app via 40 discount coupons of Rs. 150 each. Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 100) on fashion purchases. Additionally, SBI Bank customers can avail a 10 percent discount by purchasing the handset using their credit cards or through EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month. The phone competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the newly launched Realme X.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple rear camera that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage variants. Also, connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 With OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  3. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  4. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  6. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  7. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  8. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  9. Blaupunkt Launches 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 in India
  10. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Vivo.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  2. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Date, Time, All You Need To Know
  3. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final
  4. Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
  5. Prime Day 2019 Sale Offers: Best Deals on Smart TVs, Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Headphones
  6. Huawei Watch GT Active With Up to Two-Weeks Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Snapchat Testing Netflix-Like Homepage for Shows Featuring Stars, Influencers
  8. Facebook's VR Dream May Never Take Off, Oculus Co-Founder Says
  9. Xiaomi Continues Chip Strategy Revamp With Investment in Semiconductor Designer
  10. Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.