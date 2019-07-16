Vivo Z1 Pro is set to go on sale in India again today -- just days after its first two sale rounds. The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. Key highlights of the Vivo Z1 Pro include an "in-display" (company speak for hole punch) selfie camera, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided features such as Game Mode 5.0 and Multi-Turbo. Additionally, the Vivo Z1 Pro is touted to be the official smartphone of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990. The phone also has the top-end, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990.

All three variants of the Vivo Z1 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart and the Vivo e-Store from 12pm (noon). The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Sale offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio that will be credited on the MyJio app via 40 discount coupons of Rs. 150 each. Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent discount (up to Rs. 100) on fashion purchases. Additionally, SBI Bank customers can avail a 10 percent discount by purchasing the handset using their credit cards or through EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month. The phone competes with the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the newly launched Realme X.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple rear camera that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of internal storage variants. Also, connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 With OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

