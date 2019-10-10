Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x are set to receive attractive deals during this festive season, Vivo has announced by detailing its Grand Diwali fest. The five-day sale, which will begin on Friday through the Vivo India e-store, is touted to bring up to 50 percent discounts as well as 10 percent cashback. The Chinese company will also host 'Diwali Jackpot' and limited-period Daily Deals on select Vivo phone models. Similarly, it has claimed to offer deals worth up to Rs. 11,000 on some of its popular phones.

As per the press note shared on Thursday, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for purchase during the Grand Diwali fest sale at Rs. 12,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. Its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will also receive the discounted price tags of Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990, respectively.

The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant retails at Rs. 16,990 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is sold Rs. 17,990.

Alongside the Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo is set to offer discounts on models such as the Vivo U10 and Vivo Z1x. The company will also provide a selfie stick with select models. Likewise, it will offer Rs. 300 discount coupons for purchasing mobile cases through DailyObjects.com.

The offers under the Grand Diwali fest sale will be available exclusively through the Vivo India e-store. However, Amazon and Flipkart are also setting up the stage for their next round of festive sale.

Notably, the Grand Diwali fest sale by Vivo will last until October 15. The company is tied up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback on credit and debit card purchases and EMI transactions.

