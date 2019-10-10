Technology News
  Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow

Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow

Vivo's Grand Diwali fest sale will conclude on October 15.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 18:55 IST
Vivo Grand Diwali Fest Sale: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x to Receive Discounts Starting Tomorrow

Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x, and U10 are set to receive discounts under the Grand Diwali fest sale

Highlights
  • The five-day sale will take place through the Vivo India e-store
  • Vivo claims to offer up to Rs. 11,000 discount on select smartphones
  • There will also be a 10 percent cashback

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, and Vivo Z1x are set to receive attractive deals during this festive season, Vivo has announced by detailing its Grand Diwali fest. The five-day sale, which will begin on Friday through the Vivo India e-store, is touted to bring up to 50 percent discounts as well as 10 percent cashback. The Chinese company will also host 'Diwali Jackpot' and limited-period Daily Deals on select Vivo phone models. Similarly, it has claimed to offer deals worth up to Rs. 11,000 on some of its popular phones.

As per the press note shared on Thursday, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for purchase during the Grand Diwali fest sale at Rs. 12,990 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. Its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will also receive the discounted price tags of Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 16,990, respectively.

The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant retails at Rs. 16,990 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is sold Rs. 17,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Alongside the Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo is set to offer discounts on models such as the Vivo U10 and Vivo Z1x. The company will also provide a selfie stick with select models. Likewise, it will offer Rs. 300 discount coupons for purchasing mobile cases through DailyObjects.com.

The offers under the Grand Diwali fest sale will be available exclusively through the Vivo India e-store. However, Amazon and Flipkart are also setting up the stage for their next round of festive sale.

Notably, the Grand Diwali fest sale by Vivo will last until October 15. The company is tied up with HDFC Bank to offer cashback on credit and debit card purchases and EMI transactions.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Vivo Z1x review
Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
