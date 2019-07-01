Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch on July 3: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Vivo Z1 Pro leaked hands-on images have suggested some similarities with the Vivo Z5x.

Updated: 1 July 2019 14:16 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch on July 3: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Vivo Z1 Pro will debut with a hole-punch selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart
  • Early teasers have confirmed a Snapdragon 712 SoC on the phone
  • Vivo has also provided a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Vivo Z1 Pro is all set to launch in India on Wednesday, July 3. But days ahead of its formal debut, the new Vivo phone has been teased to feature a triple rear camera setup and include a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo also recently confirmed the presence of a rear fingerprint sensor through teasers on its social media channels. Among other key highlights, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be the first handset to include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, based on 10nm manufacturing process and sport a 32-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera. Flipkart also recently confirmed that in addition to other channels, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available through its e-commerce website in the country. So without much ado, here's everything we know about the Vivo Z1 Pro so far.

Vivo Z1 Pro price

Price and availability details of the Vivo Z1 Pro are yet to be announced officially. However, its microsite has already been published by Flipkart. This confirms that the phone will go on sale through the e-commerce site shortly after its formal launch on July 3.

As the Vivo Z1 Pro is believed to be variant of the Vivo Z5x, the Z5x's China price can provide a hint to what we can expect to for Z1 Pro in India. Vivo Z5x price starts at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant in China. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500) respectively. We expect to see similar pricing in India, however the presence of a new SoC may impact the local pricing.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo Z1 Pro will debut with Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU, the company confirmed through a tweet posted last month. The latest chipset would bring support for 4K video recording at 30fps and is accompanied by a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem to offer up to 800Mbps of download speeds. The new Vivo phone is also teased to include a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.

Further, early teasers of the Vivo Z1 Pro have highlighted a 32-megapixel in-display (company speak for hole-punch) selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash module. The phone is also likely to have a dedicated game mode to deliver better results for mobile gamers.

In addition to the official teasers confirming its major specifications and features, the Vivo Z1 Pro was recently leaked in a couple of hands-on images that showed its triple rear camera and hole-punch display, and gradient design. The smartphone also appeared to sport a fingerprint sensor at its back.

