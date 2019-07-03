Vivo Z1 Pro has been launched in India days after being teased online. Targeted at millennials, the new Vivo phone is the first to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It also sports a 32-megapixel "in-display" (company speak for hole punch) selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Z1 Pro comes preloaded with Game Mode 5.0 and is the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. The handset also houses a full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, Vivo takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the top-end variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Z1 Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,990, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 17,990. All three variants come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Vivo will start selling the Z1 Pro through Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store from July 11, from 12pm IST. Launch offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include Rs. 750 instant discount for ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. A Reliance Jio offer was also announced, applicable on purchases from the Vivo India E-Store.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1 Pro is the company's newest model that is designed specifically for young smartphone users. The phone comes with Game Mode 5.0 along with 4D vibrations and 3D surround sound for an enhanced gaming experience. Further, it has a Multi Turbo feature that brings Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and ART++ Turbo to speed up the performance. There are also features such as Voice Changer and a dedicated AI button for easy accessing of Google Assistant and other voice assistants.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro sports the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor (specifically for bokeh effect) with an f/2.4 lens. The 32-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, is available along with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Z1 Pro carries a triple camera setup along with an LED flash module at the back

Vivo has provided a list of camera features on the Z1 Pro, including AI Filter, Backlight HDR, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AI Stickers, AI Beauty, and Live Photo among others.

On the storage front, the Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage variants. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and is touted to deliver up to 21 days of standby time or 40 hours of voice calling on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams.