Technology News
loading

Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990

The Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB RAM options have received a price cut of Rs. 2,000.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990

Vivo Z1 Pro price cut is reflecting on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro 6GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs. 14,990
  • The 6GB + 128GB option is now priced at Rs. 15,990
  • Flipkart, Vivo India e-store are now reflecting the new prices

Vivo Z1 Pro has now received a price cut in India. The phone's price has been revised by up to Rs. 2,000 and all the three variants prices have been reduced. The phone was launched in India in July this year, and its key features include a full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. After the price revision, the Vivo Z1 Pro phone is now priced in India starting at Rs. 14,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, availability

After the price cut, the Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,990, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 15,990. The 4GB RAM option has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and the 6GB RAM options get a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on both the variants. All three variants are available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options. The new prices are now reflecting on Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store.

Other Vivo Z1 Pro offers include no-cost EMI up to six months, exchange discount, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera alongside.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The Vivo Z1 Pro weighs 201 grams and measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro Price In India, Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Pressure Is Now on Facebook to Ban Political Ads, Too
Mi TV 4X 50-Inch 4K HDR TV: Has Xiaomi Cut Too Many Corners to Hit the Rs. 29,999 Price Tag?
Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  5. Xiaomi Watch Straps, Music Playback Ability Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  7. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  8. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
  9. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  10. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 13,990
  2. Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
  3. Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
  4. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World: All You Need to Know
  5. Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
  6. Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
  7. Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
  9. Global Smartphone Market Grows to 380 Million Units in Q3, Realme Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  10. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.