Vivo Z1 Pro has now received a price cut in India. The phone's price has been revised by up to Rs. 2,000 and all the three variants prices have been reduced. The phone was launched in India in July this year, and its key features include a full-HD+ display, up to 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. After the price revision, the Vivo Z1 Pro phone is now priced in India starting at Rs. 14,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, availability

After the price cut, the Vivo Z1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,990, and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 15,990. The 4GB RAM option has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and the 6GB RAM options get a price cut of Rs. 2,000 on both the variants. All three variants are available in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options. The new prices are now reflecting on Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store.

Other Vivo Z1 Pro offers include no-cost EMI up to six months, exchange discount, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera alongside.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 with OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The Vivo Z1 Pro weighs 201 grams and measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm.

