Vivo Z1 Pro, the latest smartphone by the Chinese company, is currently available for purchase in India through an open sale. The latest development comes weeks after the Z1 Pro was launched in the country. The phone was previously available through limited-period flash sale rounds via Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store. Key highlights of the Vivo Z1 Pro include an "in-display" (company speak for hole-punch design) selfie camera, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is also the first phone in the Indian market that has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Official retail channels, Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store, have started selling the Vivo Z1 Pro through the open sale. Originally, the phone was available under flash sale rounds via Flipkart and the Vivo India E-Store, and the most recent flash sale was concluded on July 16. The company hosted its sale again on Friday this week and since then, the smartphone is available for purchase through the company's online store.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Customers can also pick the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs. 16,990, whereas the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is available with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. All the three Z1 Pro variants come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options.

Sale offers on the Vivo Z1 Pro include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 exclusively for Jio subscribers. The cashback will be given through the MyJio app in the form of 40 discount vouchers worth Rs. 50 each. Airtel customers can also avail double data benefits for the first 10 recharges on every recharge of Rs. 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan. Further, Vodafone and Idea subscribers can avail a cashback of Rs. 3,750.

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this month. The smartphone is designed to compete against the likes of the Realme X, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB 2.0 With OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

The Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. Besides, the phone weighs 201 grams and measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm.

