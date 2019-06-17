Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro Leaked Hands-On Images Show Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display, Gradient Design

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

By | Updated: 17 June 2019 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / Mukul Sharma

The upcoming Vivo phone will be sold in India exclusively via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging support has also been officially confirmed
  • The phone will sport a 32-megapixel front camera

Vivo recently shed some light on the company's upcoming smartphone - the Vivo Z1 Pro – that will sport an ‘en vogue' hole punch display. But before Vivo can lift the covers from the phone, alleged hands-on images of the Vivo Z1 Pro have surfaced online, showing the phone's display and the rear panel flaunting a gradient finish. The alleged hands-on images of the Vivo Z1 Pro also highlight the triple rear cameras and the hole-punch display, both of which we have already seen in the phone's official renders.

Vivo recently revealed that the Vivo Z1 Pro will soon be launched in India and will be sold via Flipkart. The dedicated microsite of the phone has already given us our first glimpse of the phone, and the new leak only serves to show how the phone will look in the hands of users.

It is interesting to note that the official renders show a more prominent green shade on the Vivo Z1 Pro's rear panel, but the leaked hands-on images point towards a deeper bluish tinge. The difference in colours may have emerged due to different lighting condition, or it might as well turn out to be a new colour option. The alleged Vivo Z1 Pro live images come courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma.

As for the phone itself, the Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC, contrary to speculations that it is just a rebranded version of the Vivo Z5x that draws power from the older Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Additionally, the Vivo Z1 Pro has been confirmed to sport 32-megapixel in-display camera, which is basically the front camera housed inside the hole punch. The phone will also come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, Vivo is yet to reveal any information regarding the Vivo Z1 Pro's launch date.

Vivo, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro Live Images, Vivo Z1 Pro Leaked Images
