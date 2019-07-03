Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

Vivo Z1 Pro will be offered via Flipkart in India.

Updated: 3 July 2019 12:07 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates

Vivo Z1 Pro is the company's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro will pack triple rear cameras
  • The new Vivo phone is also housing a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Vivo has revealed the presence of several gaming-centric features as well

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch event began with Vivo India's Nipun Marya on stage, who talked about how the new Z1 Pro marks a new beginning for the company in India. He also shared details about the company's smartphone shipments in India and worldwide. According to Marya, Vivo is India's fastest growing smartphone brand.   

If you are interested in the new Vivo Z1 Pro and want to follow the launch event live, we will be sharing live updates from the event right here. Also, you can check out the event live stream below as the company will be streaming the Z1 Pro India launch event on YouTube. As we mentioned earlier, the event will begin at 12pm (noon).

 

What we already know about Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications

Thanks to the teasers, we already know that Vivo Z1 Pro is going to be a mid-range smartphone with a hole-punch design. The phone will also include a number of gaming-centric features and is set to be the company as well as India's first smartphone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC. This new SoC is based on 10nm manufacturing process and includes eight Kryo 360 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.3GHz and Adreno 616 GPU. The phone has already been confirmed to be packing a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims the battery can provide 7.5 hours of PUBG gaming or 40 hours of calling on a single charge.

Among the gaming features, Vivo is going to include Ultra Game Mode with voice changer, game countdown, 4D vibrations, and 3D surround sound.

On the imaging front, Vivo Z1 Pro is arriving with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. There will also be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter onboard.

Additionally, we can expect to see a rear fingerprint sensor.

It is believed that Vivo Z1 Pro is a variant of the company's Z5x smartphone that was launched in China in May this year. So, among other Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, the phone is likely to include Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS 9 on top, a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and up to 8GB of RAM.

 

Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
