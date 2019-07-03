Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro launch will begin at 12pm IST, you can catch the live stream right here.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 18:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 32-megapixel "in-display" camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro event will be held in New Delhi
  • The event will be live streamed on YouTube
  • Flipkart has already teased the online availability of Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is set to launch in India today. The formal launch is taking place in New Delhi. So far, Vivo has teased the Z1 Pro through its social media channels. It is touted to be the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Other key features of the Vivo Z1 Pro include a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 32-megapixel "in-display" (company speak for hole-punch) selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo phone also houses a triple rear camera setup that is accompanied by an LED flash module, while a fingerprint sensor is also seen on the rear panel.

Vivo Z1 Pro launch event time, live stream details

The Vivo Z1 Pro launch in India will be live streamed on YouTube. The launch event will begin at 12pm IST. You can catch the live stream below. However, we recommend you to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live updates from the New Delhi launch event, as well as a detailed Vivo Z1 Pro launch story with details like price in India, specifications, release date, launch offers, features, and more.

 

As we mentioned, Vivo has been teasing the Z1 Pro for some time. It is claimed to be the first handset to include the Snapdragon 712 SoC and the official smartphone for the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Flipkart has also suggested its online availability by releasing a dedicated microsite.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India (expected)

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India will be announced at today's event. However, the phone is believed to be a new variant of the Vivo Z5x that was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively.

We expect to see similar pricing for the Vivo Z1 Pro in India. However, the presence of a new SoC and the upgraded selfie camera setup could bring some slight changes in the India pricing.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features (expected)

Among other key highlights, the Vivo Z1 Pro is teased to carry the Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is also said to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with 8-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, as teased in some images. Further, the handset is likely to come with a dedicated game mode.

A couple of leaked images in the recent past have shown the hole-punch design as well as a gradient back. The phone also appeared to have thin bezels at the front.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
UN Draft Text on Digital Rights Ducks Call for Spyware Moratorium
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets a 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Option in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 4,030mAh Battery Launched
  3. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Offer a 'QR Code Shortcut'
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch Date Officially Set for August 7
  5. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Update Brings June Security Patch and More
  6. Here Are Eight First Look Photos From Netflix’s The Witcher
  7. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  8. TikTok Illegally Collecting Data, Sharing With China: Tharoor
  9. Microsoft Has Started Testing the Next Windows 10 Update Build
  10. Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.