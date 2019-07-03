Vivo Z1 Pro is set to launch in India today. The formal launch is taking place in New Delhi. So far, Vivo has teased the Z1 Pro through its social media channels. It is touted to be the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Other key features of the Vivo Z1 Pro include a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 32-megapixel "in-display" (company speak for hole-punch) selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo phone also houses a triple rear camera setup that is accompanied by an LED flash module, while a fingerprint sensor is also seen on the rear panel.

Vivo Z1 Pro launch event time, live stream details

The Vivo Z1 Pro launch in India will be live streamed on YouTube. The launch event will begin at 12pm IST. You can catch the live stream below. However, we recommend you to stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live updates from the New Delhi launch event, as well as a detailed Vivo Z1 Pro launch story with details like price in India, specifications, release date, launch offers, features, and more.

As we mentioned, Vivo has been teasing the Z1 Pro for some time. It is claimed to be the first handset to include the Snapdragon 712 SoC and the official smartphone for the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Flipkart has also suggested its online availability by releasing a dedicated microsite.

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India (expected)

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India will be announced at today's event. However, the phone is believed to be a new variant of the Vivo Z5x that was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB variants retail at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs.15,400), CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,500), respectively.

We expect to see similar pricing for the Vivo Z1 Pro in India. However, the presence of a new SoC and the upgraded selfie camera setup could bring some slight changes in the India pricing.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, features (expected)

Among other key highlights, the Vivo Z1 Pro is teased to carry the Snapdragon 712 SoC along with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is also said to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with 8-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, as teased in some images. Further, the handset is likely to come with a dedicated game mode.

A couple of leaked images in the recent past have shown the hole-punch design as well as a gradient back. The phone also appeared to have thin bezels at the front.