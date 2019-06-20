Technology News
Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Set for July 3, Company Confirms

Vivo Z1 Pro is said to be the first phone in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 14:20 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 32-megapixel in-display selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Z1 Pro has been teased to be housing a triple rear camera setup
  • The new Vivo phone will also pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Vivo has also revealed the presence of a rear fingerprint sensor

Vivo Z1 Pro will be launched on July 3 in India, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed. The launch date is now listed on the official teaser page for the smartphone on the company's website. The same date can also be found on Vivo Z1 Pro teaser page present on the Flipkart's official application and the e-retailer is already confirmed to be a retail partner for the smartphone. Vivo Z1 Pro is the company's second smartphone in India to be a part of the Z series.

Vivo has ramped up the promotions for the upcoming Z1 Pro on social media and as part of these promotions, the company's social media team is actively telling its followers that the phone will be unveiled on July 3 in India.

“We are glad to inform you that launch date of vivo Z1Pro has been revealed. We are going to launch this handset on 3rd July-19,” the company wrote in a tweet.

As we mentioned earlier, the launch date is also listed on the company's website as well as the teaser page on Flipkart applications.

According to Vivo, the Z1 Pro will be the first smartphone with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC in India. The Snapdragon 712 SoC is based on 10nm manufacturing processor and uses Adreno 616 as GPU. In a number of benchmarks listed on the official teaser page of the phone, it is shown to be scoring better than Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 660 processors.

The phone is also teased to be housing a 32-megapixel in-display (company speak for hole-punch) selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The company has also revealed that it will be housing a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

The pricing details and availability information is yet to be revealed by the company, however with the official launch less than a fortnight away, we won't have to have to wait for long to get the official details.

Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
