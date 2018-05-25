Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled yet another smartphone - Vivo Z1 - and it comes with a display notch. The company has been launching several products in its home country as well as India. The Vivo Z1 is the mobile maker's first handset in its Z-series. The latest smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that powers several other handsets from the manufacturer. To recall, Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X21 UD handset with Snapdragon 660 processor in India on May 29. Other key features of the Vivo Z1 include a 6.26-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera with smart beauty features. It also comes with facial recognition technology and a fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1 price

The Vivo Z1 price has been set at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,200) in China. The Vivo Z1 will come in Porcelain Glaze Black, Hyun Screen Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants. The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders via JD.com and it will officially go on sale starting June 4. As of now, there is no information available on whether Vivo will launch the Vivo Z1 in India.

Vivo Z1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 runs FunTouch OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.26-inch (1080x2280 pixels) full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor clocked up to 2.2GHz, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. It comes in only one 4GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1 features a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and LED flash. It has a 12-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone is equipped with 64GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM format.

Connectivity options in the Vivo Z1 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3260mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Z1 measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm, and weighs 149.3 grams.