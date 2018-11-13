NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

13 November 2018
Vivo Z1 Lite has been made available in three colour options

Highlights

  • Vivo Z1 Lite is priced at CNY 1,098
  • Vivo Z1 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 626 SoC
  • It sports a 16-megapixel front camera

Expanding its portfolio, Vivo has launched the Vivo Z1 Lite smartphone in China. The device was up for pre-order for a while on the company's online store, and now it has gone on sale. The Vivo Z1 Lite, as the name suggests, is a slightly pared down version of the Vivo Z1 smartphone launched earlier this year. Design wise, the Vivo Z1 Lite looks identical to its premium variant, but has few laid back specifications to make up for the cheaper price tag. To pin point, the Vivo Z1 Lite has a Snapdragon 626 processor, while the Vivo Z1 packed a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Vivo Z1 Lite price

The Vivo Z1 Lite is priced at CNY 1,098 (roughly Rs. 11,400), and is up for sale in China on the company's online store. It comes in Aurora Purple, Black, and Red colour options with gradient finishes. The smartphone is seen sporting a display notch, a dual camera setup stacked vertically at the back, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Vivo Z1 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Z1 Lite runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on FunTouch OS, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM, and offers inbuilt storage of 32GB. This storage is further expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z1 Lite features a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and LED flash. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. Shooting modes include professional mode, panorama, beauty, AR shoot, backlight photo, blur photo, slow motion, filter, and more.

Connectivity options in the Vivo Z1 Lite include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, facial recognition, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3260mAh battery, similar to that found on the Vivo Z1. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Z1 Lite measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm, and weighs 149.3 grams.

