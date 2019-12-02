Technology News
Vivo Y9s With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y9s price is set at CNY 1,998 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

By | Updated: 2 December 2019 12:12 IST
Vivo Y9s With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y9s comes as the China variant of Vivo V17 that was launched in Russia last week

Highlights
  • Vivo Y9s comes in three distinct colour options
  • The Vivo phone is already live for pre-orders in China
  • Vivo Y9s sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y9s has been launched as the company's latest mid-range smartphone. The new Vivo phone, which has been unveiled in China, comes as a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 that was launched in Russia last week as the local variant of the Vivo S1 Pro. Key highlights of the Vivo Y9s include its waterdrop-style display notch, diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup, and a gradient back. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and comes with 18W Dual Engine fast charging support. Further, the Vivo Y9s includes the company's proprietary Multi-Turbo feature to deliver enhanced performance experiences.

Vivo Y9s price, availability details

The Vivo Y9s price is set at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase in China starting December 6. Moreover, it is already on pre-orders in Glazed Black, Nebula Blue, and Symphony of Light colour variants. Details about its availability and availability in global markets are yet to be revealed, though.

As mentioned, the Vivo Y9s is the China variant of the Vivo V17 that debuted in Russia last week. The V17 was designed as the local model of the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the Philippines last month.

Vivo Y9s specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y9s runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The smartphone also features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop-style notch design, and screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y9s sports the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The rear camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots both with f/2.4 lenses on top. Further, the Vivo Y9s houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y9s has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery on the Y9s that supports 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 159.25×75.19×8.68mm and weighs 186.7 grams.

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
