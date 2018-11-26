Vivo Y95 is the Chinese phone maker's latest smartphone to make its way to the Indian market. The company announced the low-key launch of the latest Y series smartphone in India on Sunday. The first smartphone in the budget Y series to sport a waterdrop-style notch, the Y95 was first launched in China earlier this month. Key highlights of the handset include a Halo FullView display, a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,030mAh battery. Let's check out the Vivo Y95 price in India and specifications.

Vivo Y95 price in India, availability

Vivo Y95 price in India is set at Rs. 16,990 for the lone 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Available in Starry Black and Nebula Purple colour variants, the Vivo Y95 will be sold across leading online platforms like Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall; Vivo's online e-store, and all offline partner stores.

Launch offers on the Vivo Y95 include no cost EMI (up to 15 months) on credit cards, debit cards, and Bajaj Finance EMI cards; a Rs. 1,500 Paytm cashback coupon; and benefits worth up to Rs. 4,000 alongside 3TB free data from Reliance Jio.

Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India said, “At the beginning of this year, Vivo committed to bring the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. Our Y-series has received phenomenal response from consumers across regions and age-groups. With the launch of all new Y95, we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point.”

Vivo Y95 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) full-incell Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y95 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4,030mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Vivo Y95 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and 163.5 grams.