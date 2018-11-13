NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

13 November 2018
Vivo Y95 is available in Starry Black and Aurora Red colour options

Highlights

  • Vivo Y95 is priced at PHP 13,999
  • The smartphone packs a 4,030mAh battery, 64GB storage
  • It comes with a rear fingerprint sensor

Just two weeks ago, Vivo launched the Vivo Y93, and now the company has decided to launch its upgraded variant - Vivo Y95. The device is official in the Philippines market, and it pretty much corroborates with all that has been leaked just a day ago. The Vivo Y95 is seen sporting a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The smartphone sees an upgrade in the camera department, and is also seen sporting a rear fingerprint scanner, something that is missing from the Vivo Y93 launched earlier this month.

Vivo Y95 price

The Vivo Y95 smartphone is priced at PHP 13,999 (roughly Rs. 19,100) in the Philippines, and is available in all major Vivo stores and kiosks nationwide. It is also available online on Lazada with EMI options.

Vivo Y95 specifications

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Vivo Y95 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on FunTouch OS 4.5. It sports a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution with 270ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.9GHz 64-bit Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 505 and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, and is further expandable using a microSD card slot.

Optics on the Vivo Y95 include a dual camera setup at the back - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with support for LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an upgraded 20-megapixel sensor wit AI face beauty and selfie flash support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, GM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, light sensor, orientation, face unlock, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 4,030mAh battery.

