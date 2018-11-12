NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y95 Retail Box, Hands-On Photos, Specifications Leaked

, 12 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y95 Retail Box, Hands-On Photos, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: AndroidPure

Vivo Y95 retail box images leaked online

Highlights

  • Vivo Y95 is tipped to sport a rear fingerprint sensor
  • It is also expected to pack a 20-megapixel selfie sensor
  • Vivo Y95 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC

Just earlier this month, Vivo launched the Y93 smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, 6.2-inch display, and a dual rear camera setup. Now, a new leak hints that the company is already gearing up to launch its successor called Vivo Y95, and the smartphone will see slight upgrades, particularly in the camera department. Importantly, the Vivo Y95 is seen sporting a rear fingerprint scanner, something that was missing on the Vivo Y93 smartphone.

AndroidPure has gotten hold of retail box and hands-on images of the Vivo Y95. The report also notes specifications listed on the retail box, and it states that the Vivo Y95 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS, and is expected to sport a 6.22-inch Halo Full View HD (720x1520) display. It is listed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, with support for expandable storage via microSD card slot.

MySmartPrice has published retail box and promo images for the upcoming Vivo Y95 smartphone. The retail box images match those leaked by Android Pure. The images suggest that the Vivo Y95 will be pretty similar to the Y93, and it is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back. It is also seen sporting a rear fingerprint sensor, something that was missing on the Vivo Y93 smartphone. The Vivo Y93 had facial recognition, but lacked a fingerprint sensor.

vivoy95 androidpure main Vivo Y95

AndroidPure

Optics are listed to include a dual camera setup at the back - with one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with support for LED flash. At the front, there is an upgraded 20-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 4,030mAh battery. The report states that the Vivo Y95 is slated to launch in India soon, and may arrive in other markets at a later date. Pricing of the device is still a mystery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y95, Vivo Y95 Image Leak
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Twitter CEO Says Taking Multiple Steps to Curb Fake News Before 2019 Elections in India
Vivo Y95 Retail Box, Hands-On Photos, Specifications Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  2. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon
  3. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone Coming to Europe on November 16
  4. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android Pie Beta Release Spotted, Download Link Available
  6. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  7. How to Set Up Airtel eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  8. Facebook Launches 'Lasso' Short Form Video App for Android, iOS
  9. Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Dual Displays, Snapdragon 845 Launched
  10. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.