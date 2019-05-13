Vivo Y95 price in India has been slashed, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 on Monday. This is the third price cut for the Vivo Y95 since its launch in November last year. To recall, the smartphone is a budget offering with a dual rear camera setup, a waterdrop-shaped display notch, and a large 4,030mAh battery. It was launched in a single RAM/ storage variant in India - 4GB/ 64GB - and runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Read on for more details about the revised Vivo Y95 price in India.

Vivo V95 price in India (revised)

As we mentioned, the Vivo Y95 was launched in India back in November. At launch, the Vivo Y95 price in India was set at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone however received a price cut in March, bringing its price down to Rs. 15,990. It received another price cut after, and was available at Rs. 14,990.

Now, the Vivo V95 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,990, a Rs. 1,000 price cut when compared to the last revision. The news of the price drop was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, though Gadgets 360 has also received confirmation of the price cut directly from the Chinese company.

At the time of writing however, partner online stores like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall still showed the Vivo Y95 listed at its last price revision - Rs. 14,990. With Mahesh Telecom's report, it's clear the new price is already available via offline stores. The Vivo India site still reflects the old price as well. Vivo says all the online platforms will start showing the revised price by the end of the day.

Vivo V95 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) full-incell Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y95 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4,030mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Vivo Y95 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and 163.5 grams.

