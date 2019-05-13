Technology News

Vivo Y95 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 13,990

Vivo Y95 price in India has yet to be revised on e-commerce sites and the company's own online store.

By | Updated: 13 May 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y95 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 13,990

Vivo Y95 price in India is now set at Rs. 13,990, the company has confirmed

Highlights
  • Vivo Y95 was launched in India back in November last year
  • The Vivo Y95 launch price was Rs. 16,990
  • This is the third price cut that the Vivo Y95 has received in India

Vivo Y95 price in India has been slashed, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 on Monday. This is the third price cut for the Vivo Y95 since its launch in November last year. To recall, the smartphone is a budget offering with a dual rear camera setup, a waterdrop-shaped display notch, and a large 4,030mAh battery. It was launched in a single RAM/ storage variant in India - 4GB/ 64GB - and runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Read on for more details about the revised Vivo Y95 price in India.

Vivo V95 price in India (revised)

As we mentioned, the Vivo Y95 was launched in India back in November. At launch, the Vivo Y95 price in India was set at Rs. 16,990. The smartphone however received a price cut in March, bringing its price down to Rs. 15,990. It received another price cut after, and was available at Rs. 14,990.

Now, the Vivo V95 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 13,990, a Rs. 1,000 price cut when compared to the last revision. The news of the price drop was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, though Gadgets 360 has also received confirmation of the price cut directly from the Chinese company.

At the time of writing however, partner online stores like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall still showed the Vivo Y95 listed at its last price revision - Rs. 14,990. With Mahesh Telecom's report, it's clear the new price is already available via offline stores. The Vivo India site still reflects the old price as well. Vivo says all the online platforms will start showing the revised price by the end of the day.

Vivo V95 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) full-incell Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y95 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), coupled with an LED flash. On the front, the handset sports a single 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4,030mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Vivo Y95 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. Dimensions of the phone are 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and 163.5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y95, Vivo Y95 Price in India, Vivo Y95 Specifications, Amazon India, Vivo India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Shares First Look of Company's First Starlink Internet Satellites
Realme X Pop-Up Selfie Camera Confirmed Ahead of May 15 Launch
Vivo Y95 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 13,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  2. Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Model Launched in India, Base Variant Gets Price Cut
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  4. Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones’ Series Finale
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Is Now Streaming on Hotstar
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, Realme X, Oppo Reno, and Other Upcoming Phones
  7. Realme X Pop-Up Selfie Camera Shown Off Officially Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Official Cases Leaked Ahead of May 14 Launch
  9. Oppo K3 Price, Key Specifications Surface Online
  10. Motorola One Vision Price, Full Specifications Leaked Online
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.