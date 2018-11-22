NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y95 India Launch Set for November 25, Price Tipped to Be Around Rs. 20,000

22 November 2018
Highlights

  • It will be first smartphone in India with Snapdragon 439
  • The smartphone comes with dual rear camera and waterdrop-shaped notch
  • It also features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel

Vivo is all set to launch its Y95 smartphone in India on November 25. It will be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and will cost around Rs. 20,000, IANS reports, citing industry sources. Its highlights include a dual rear camera and waterdrop-shaped notch. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the India launch date on its website. To recall, the Vivo Y95 was launched for the first time globally in the Phillippines last week. The Vivo Y95 price in the country was set at PHP 13,999 (roughly Rs. 19,100).

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Vivo Y95 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on FunTouch OS 4.5. It sports a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution with 270ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.9GHz 64-bit Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 505 and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, and is further expandable using a microSD card slot.

Optics on the Vivo Y95 include a dual camera setup at the back - one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with support for LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an upgraded 20-megapixel sensor wit AI face beauty and selfie flash support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, OTG, GM Radio, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, light sensor, orientation, face unlock, and proximity sensor. The smartphone is listed to pack a 4,030mAh battery.

Written with inputs from IANS

