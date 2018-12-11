NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y93s With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

11 December 2018
Vivo Y93s packs a 4,030mAh battery

Highlights

  • Vivo Y93s price in China is set at CNY 1,698
  • The Vivo Y93s is similar to the Y93 in most aspects
  • Both Vivo Y93s and Y93 bear waterdrop-shaped notches

Vivo has launched introduced the Vivo Y93s in China, expanding the Chinese smartphone maker's portfolio further. While in terms of design the smartphone looks similar to its base variant Vivo Y93, the Vivo Y93s offers more storage and comes integrated with a different processor. The Vivo Y93s is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo Y93, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and bears 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both bear a 6.2-inch display with waterdrop-shaped notch, and a dual rear camera setup.

Vivo Y93s price

The Vivo Y93s is priced a little higher than the VivoY93 at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. ) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is already on sale at Zixia Red and Aurora Red colour options. As mentioned, design wise the Vivo Y93s is similar to the Y93 with a waterdrop display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, and a dual rear camera setup at the back stacked vertically. The power and the volume buttons are situated on the right edge of the device.

Vivo Y93s specifications

While most of the specifications are the same, there are a few differences with the Y93s on paper. The dual-SIM Vivo Y93s runs FuntouchOS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1580 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Helio P22 MT6762 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 128GB with the option to expand further using the microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Vivo Y93s vs Vivo Y93

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y93s bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera sports AI features, while the front camera comes with features like Face Wake, AI beautification, and AR stickers. It also comes pre-loaded with the company's Jovi AI assistant.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The handset is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.

