Vivo Y93 and Y95 smartphones have received a price cut in India. The company on Friday revealed that it has reduced the prices of the Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant, Y93 4GB RAM variant, and Y95 in the country. The new prices are yet to be listed at online retailers, however an offline retailer revealed that the revised prices are now in effect. Both Vivo Y93 and Vivo Y95 were launched in India in Q4 2018 and come with waterdrop-style notches and Android 8.1 Oreo.

Vivo India confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Vivo Y93 3GB + 64GB version will now retail at Rs. 11,990, down from Rs. 12,990, whereas the 4GB + 32GB model of the phone will cost Rs. 12,990, down from Rs. 13,990. The Vivo Y95, on the other hand, will now retail at Rs. 14,990, down from its launch price of Rs. 15,990. The smartphone is only offered in the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. Although the new prices are not reflecting at any online retailers right now, we expect the e-retailers to revise their listings over the next few days. As per Mumbai-based brick-and-mortar retailer Mahesh Telecom, the phones are now available at the revised prices via offline stores.

To recall, Vivo had launched the Y93 in India in December 2018. The phone runs on the dated Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1580 pixels) Halo FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Additionally, the phone packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, paired with an f/1.8 lens. Additionally, the phone includes a 4,030mAh battery onboard.

Vivo Y95 features a dual camera setup on the back

On the other hand, Vivo Y95 made its India debut in November 2018. The Y95 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 UI. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) full-InCell Halo FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone also packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the handset features a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. There is a 4,030mAh battery under the hood as well.