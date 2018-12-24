NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

24 December 2018
Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y93 is available for purchase through Vivo's official online store and retail stores in India

Highlights

  • Vivo Y93 price in India is set at Rs. 13,990
  • The smartphone comes as an India version of the original Y93
  • It comes in Starry Night and Nebula Purple colour options

Vivo Y93 has now been launched in India. The new smartphone comes as an India version of the original Y93 that was launched China early last month. It features an HD+ Halo FullView display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Vivo Y93 in India also has 32GB of onboard storage. Also, there is a dual rear camera setup that comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Hardware-wise, the India version of Y93 looks closer to the Vivo Y93s that was launched in China earlier this month. The Y93 also has signature Vivo features including the Jovi Smart Screen and Smart Split. The smartphone is available along with a Bajaj Finserv offer in the country.

Vivo Y93 price in India

The Vivo Y93 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990. The smartphone is already available for purchase through Vivo's official online store and retail stores in the country with Starry Night and Nebula Purple colour options. Notably, the online listing of the Y93 emerged last week.

To recall, the original Vivo Y93 was launched in China back in early November with a price tag of CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 15,300). The Y93s also debuted in the Chinese market earlier this month at CNY 1,698 (roughly Rs. 17,300).

Vivo Y93 specifications in India

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y93 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of FunTouch OS 4.5 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1580 pixels) Halo FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The India version of the Vivo Y93 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This is unlike its China version that was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC but matching the Y93s that includes the same chip. The Helio P22 SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 32GB of onboard storage that is lower than the 64GB storage available on its China version.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y93 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, paired with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y93 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and FM radio. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,030mAh battery and weighs 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y93 price in India, Vivo Y93 specifications, Vivo Y93, Vivo
Vivo Y93 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
