Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has reduced the price of its Y93 smartphone in India. Both 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants of the Vivo Y93 have become cheaper by Rs. 1,000. The revised prices of the Vivo Y93 are now listed on the company website and Amazon. This is the second price cut for the smartphone, which was launched in the country in December last year. The Vivo Y93 variants had earlier seen a similar Rs. 1,000 price cut in March this year.

According to Vivo, the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Vivo Y93 is now available at Rs. 10,990, down from its existing price of Rs. 11,990. Similarly, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone can be now purchased at Rs. 11,990. It was earlier being sold at Rs. 12,990. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the revised prices for Y93 go into effect today.

As we mentioned earlier, the updated prices are now listed on the company website as well as Amazon India. Brick-and-mortar retailers have also started offering the new prices. Other e-retailers are expected to list the revised prices over the coming days.

To recall, the Vivo Y93 was launched in India in December 2018 in the 4GB RAM variant at Rs. 13,990. The company added the 3GB RAM variant a month later at Rs. 12,990. The phone features dual-SIM support, Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5, and a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1580 pixels) Halo FullView display.

It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and comes with 4030mAh battery, up to 64GB storage, a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front as well.

Among other specifications, the Vivo Y93 packs 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and FM radio.

