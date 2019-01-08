Vivo Y93 was launched in India last month in a 4GB RAM + 32GB storage option only. Now, the company has launched the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model in India and has priced it a little cheaper at Rs. 12,990. The new variant offers slightly less RAM, but more storage, and is already on sale on Amazon India and Vivo online store. The new Vivo Y93 3GB RAM variant, apart from the RAM and storage, has similar specifications to the 4GB RAM option.

Vivo Y93 price in India

With the addition of the 3GB RAM option, the Vivo Y93 is now available in two models - the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,990 and the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 13,990. Both the Vivo Y93 variants are available on Amazon India and Vivo online store in Starry Black and Nebula Purple colour option. Amazon has listed exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,938, and no-cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv and other leading banks. On the 3GB RAM variant, Vivo online store has listed an exchange offer, 5 percent cashback via HDFC credit card and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI options. Vivo informs us that the Y93's 3GB variant first went on sale online at the start of this year, but has only now been made available offline.

Vivo Y93 specifications in India

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y93 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of FunTouch OS 4.5 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1580 pixels) Halo FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The India version of the Vivo Y93 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This is unlike its China version that was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC but matching the Y93s that includes the same chip. The Helio P22 SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 32GB of onboard storage that is lower than the 64GB storage available on its China version.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y93 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, paired with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y93 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and FM radio. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,030mAh battery and weighs 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.

