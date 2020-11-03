Technology News
Vivo Y91i Gets a Rs. 500 Price Drop for the 3GB + 32GB Model

Vivo Y91i has a 4,030mAh battery and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 November 2020 13:03 IST
Vivo Y91i Gets a Rs. 500 Price Drop for the 3GB + 32GB Model

Vivo Y91i has a single rear camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y91i is now priced at Rs. 8,490 for the 3GB + 32GB varaint
  • Vivo Y91i 3GB + 32GB variant was launched in March this year
  • The phone has been upgraded to Android 9 since launch

Vivo Y91i has received a Rs. 500 price cut in India and the new pricing has been updated on the official website as well. The phone was launched back in March last year in two configurations – 2GB + 16GB and 2GB + 32GB. The 3GB + 32GB model of the Vivo Y91i was launched in March this year and has now received a price cut. The entry level phone comes with a single rear camera and a notch for the selfie shooter.

Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB) price in India

The Vivo Y91i (3GB + 32GB) is priced at MRP Rs. 8,490 in India which is Rs. 500 off from its original pricing of MRP Rs. 8,999. The new pricing has been updated on the website as well as on Amazon, however Flipkart still shows the older price of Rs. 8,999.

The base 2GB + 16GB model is priced at MRP Rs. 7,490 and the 2GB + 32GB model is priced at MRP Rs. 7,999, as per the official website.

Vivo Y91i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y91i launched with Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top but has been upgraded to Android 9. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y91i comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens. The Vivo Y91i comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y91i is backed by a 4,030mAh battery. Lastly, the phone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and weighs 163.5 grams.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

