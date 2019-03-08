Technology News
Vivo Y91i With 6.22-inch 19:9 Display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 08 March 2019
Vivo Y91i comes in 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options

Highlights

  • Vivo Y91i price in India starts at Rs. 7,990
  • The Vivo phone comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour options
  • Vivo Y91i is available through offline retailers initially

Vivo on Friday officially launched the new Y91i smartphone in India. The phone is initially available for purchase through offline stores in the country with a starting price of Rs. 7,990. Among the highlights, the Vivo Y91i has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone also has 16GB and 32GB of inbuilt storage options and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Vivo's Funtouch OS on top. Additionally, the Y91i has a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies.

Vivo Y91i price in India

The Vivo Y91i price in India has been set at Rs. 7,990 for the 16GB storage option, while its 32GB storage model comes at Rs. 8,490. It will be offered in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour options and is initially available for purchase through offline retailers in the country. There is no word on whether the phone will be released via online retailers.

Notably, the Vivo Y91i join the Y91 that was launched in India earlier this year. The Y91 recently received a price cut and is currently available at Rs. 9,990 for the sole 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage option.

Vivo Y91i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y91i runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top. There is a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) full in-cell display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y91i sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, featuring an f/1.8 lens. The phone also has preloaded features such as Face Beauty, Timelapse, Palm Capture, and Voice Control.

The Vivo Y91i comes with 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope (virtual), magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,030mAh battery on the Y91i. Besides, the phone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and weighs 163.5 grams.

Display6.22-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4030mAh
