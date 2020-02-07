Vivo Y91C 2020 has been launched as the latest entrant in the company's Y91 series. The new smartphone is actually a rebranded model of the Vivo Y91i that was launched in India back in March last year. Key highlights of the Vivo Y91C 2020 include a waterdrop-style display notch as well as a gradient finish back panel. However, the specifications of the Y91C 2020 aren't including any promising hardware component to attract consumers. The handset, in fact, doesn't have a fingerprint sensor and comes with dated Android Oreo.

Vivo Y91C 2020 price

The Vivo Y91C 2020 price is set at BDT 9,990 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, as listed on the Vivo Bangladesh site. It is unclear whether the phone will enter markets other than Bangladesh. Moreover, it comes in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

To recall, the Vivo Y91i was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,990 for the 16GB storage variant, while its 32GB storage model debuted at Rs. 8,490. The 32GB storage model also recently received a price cut in the country that brought it to as low as Rs. 6,990.

Vivo Y91C 2020 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y91C 2020 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) in-cell display with 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo Y91C 2020 has a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/1.8 lens.

Vivo has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Y91C 2020 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery.

