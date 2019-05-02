Vivo Y91 and Vivo Y91i phones have now received a price cuts in India, with the Chinese company confirming the move to Gadgets 360. Both the phones see a price drop of up to Rs. 1,000. The Vivo Y91 sees a price drop for the second time this year, with the first price drop announced two months ago. Both the phones sport a 4,030mAh battery, a 6.22-inch HD display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and 2GB RAM. The Vivo Y91 sports a dual rear camera setup, while the Vivo Y91i comes with only a single rear camera.

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has tweeted that the Vivo Y91 is now priced at Rs. 8,990 in offline stores. As we mentioned, Vivo has confirmed the price cut for the Y91 as well as the Y91i in India. The new Vivo Y91 price is not reflecting on Amazon, Vivo India e-shop or Paytm. The online sites are still reflecting the old price of Rs. 9,990. The phone received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in March, and has since then been sold for Rs. 9,990 in India. Its original launch price was Rs. 10,990 for the lone 2GB model.

The retailer has also tweeted that the 32GB variant of the Vivo Y91i has received a price cut as well, and it is now priced at Rs. 7,990, down from its original price of Rs. 8,490. This phone was launched in the offline channels but we can also see it listed on Amazon.in at its original price of Rs. 8,490.

The Vivo Y91i was also launched in a 16GB variant priced at Rs. 7,990, and Vivo is yet to confirm the new price for this model. Both the phones were launched this year, but run on the dates Android 8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.5. There is a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) full in-cell display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The phones also pack a 4,030mAh battery.

The only difference is the cameras, with the Y91 sporting a dual rear camera setup – with one 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) primary sensor and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor for capturing depth information, while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel (f/1.8) camera to handle selfies.

The Vivo Y91i, on the other hand, sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an f/2.2 lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, featuring an f/1.8 lens. The Vivo Y91 comes with rear fingerprint sensor support, while the Vivo Y91i doesn't support it.

