Vivo Y91 3GB RAM Variant With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs. 9,990, which is lower than the launch price of its 2GB RAM counterpart.

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 17:24 IST
Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant will go on sale through major online and offline channels

Highlights
  • Vivo Y91 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • The phone will be offered in Starry Black and Nebula Purple colour option
  • Vivo Y91 was originally launched in 2GB RAM variant

Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The smartphone, which comes as an upgrade over the original Vivo Y91 model with 2GB RAM, will be available for purchase through major online and offline retail stores in the country. Apart from increased RAM, key specifications of the Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant are identical to that of its 2GB RAM model that was launched in January. The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Vivo Y91 price in India

Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Starry Black and Nebula Purple colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Vivo India e-Store, and various offline stores.

To recall, Vivo had originally brought the Y91 in 2GB RAM option back in January. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 10,990, though it received a couple of price cuts in the past and is currently on sale at Rs. 8,990.

Vivo Y91 specifications, features

As we mentioned, the specifications of the Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant are identical to that of the 2GB RAM model -- apart from the increased RAM capacity. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Halo FullView display with a dewdrop notch and 88.6 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with PowerVRGE8320 GPU and 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y91 sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/1.8 lens specifically to capture selfies and enable video chat.

For storing content, the Vivo Y91 3GB RAM variant has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and FM radio. Built-in sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y91 packs a 4,030mAh battery. Besides, it measures 155.11×75.09×8.28mm and weighs 163.5 grams.

OnePlus 7 Pro
