Technology News

Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 9,990

, 01 March 2019
Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 9,990

Vivo Y91 was launched in India in January with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Vivo Y91 price has been reduced to Rs. 9,990
  • The Vivo phone was launched in India at Rs. 10,990
  • Vivo Y91 comes in lone 2GB RAM variant

Vivo Y91 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. With the new move, the smartphone, which was launched in January, is now available at Rs. 9,990. The Vivo Y91 comes as the latest budget model by Vivo - sporting a gradient back and a waterdrop-style display notch. Also, Vivo has provided a dual rear camera setup backed by artificial intelligence (AI). The Y91 also comes preloaded with portrait mode and has a face unlock feature. These offerings make it a strong competitor against similarly priced offerings from vendors such as Xiaomi and Realme.

The latest price cut has brought down the price of the Vivo Y91 to Rs. 9,990. The new price was reflected on Vivo India e-shop, Amazon.in, and Paytm at the time of filing this story. Also, Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom through a tweet suggested that offline retailers are offering the Vivo Y91 with the new price. Vivo India has confirmed the price cut to Gadgets 360.

To recall, the Vivo Y91 was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the lone 2GB RAM model.

Vivo Y91 specifications

The Vivo Y91 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) Halo FullView display. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has an 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y91 sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens. There is a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. On the selfies part, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/1.8 lens. There are preloaded features such as smart beautification, portrait mode, slow-motion capture, and face unlock.

The Vivo Y91 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Y91 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,030mAh battery and measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Vivo Y91

Vivo Y91

Display6.22-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32MB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4030mAh
Further reading: Vivo Y91 price in India, Vivo Y91 specifications, Vivo Y91, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo Y91 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Priced at Rs. 9,990
Comment
 
 

