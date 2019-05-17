Vivo Y91 3GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India via Croma

Vivo Y91 was launched in India in January, and it was then made available in a lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option back then. Now, the company has quietly listed a 3GB RAM variant on Croma. The new Vivo Y91 3GB RAM option is now available to buy for the same price tag as the Vivo Y91 2GB RAM option. To recall, the Vivo Y91 2GB RAM variant is currently priced at Rs. 8,990 after receiving two price cuts since launch.

Vivo Y91 3GB price in India

The Vivo Y91 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is listed on Croma for Rs. 8,990 as well. The phone is listed on Croma only in Black colour option, and it's similar in design as the 2GB RAM option. Now that the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options are offered at the same price tag, we can expect the 2GB RAM to get a further price cut. To recall, the 2GB RAM variant received its first price cut in March this year, and its second price cut earlier this month.

Vivo Y91 3GB specifications

Apart from the increased RAM capacity, the new variant has identical specifications to the 2GB RAM model. The Vivo Y91 3GB variant features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display with an HD+ resolution (720x1520) and 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio with a dewdrop notch on top and minimal side-bezels.

The new Vivo offering is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 3GB of RAM. In the storage department, there is 32GB of inbuilt storage which can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the imaging department, the Vivo Y91 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) primary sensor and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor for capturing depth information, while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel (f/1.8) camera to handle selfies.

The dual-SIM Vivo Y91 (Nano+Nano) has support for 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GLONASS, GPS, and Wi-Fi 2.4G, while a USB 2.0 port is there for charging and file transfer. The Vivo Y91 3GB comes equipped with a 4,030mAh battery that is supported by a native smart power management system to conserve battery juice. The new smartphone tips the scale at 163.5 grams and measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm.