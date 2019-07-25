Vivo Y90 has gone official, thanks to its launch in Pakistan. The new Vivo Y-series smartphone sports a waterdrdop-style notch, a single rear camera setup, and a matte-like back panel. Key specifications of the phone include a 6.22-inch HD+ display, a Helio A22 SoC, a single 8-megapixel rear camera, a 4,030mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. The Vivo Y90 is anticipated to launch in India soon, and it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 6,990. The phone has been launched in two colour options in Pakistan.

Vivo Y90 price

Vivo Y90 is priced at PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs. 8,100) in Pakistan. It comes in two colour options – Black and Gold, and is reported to launch in India soon. Its price in India is expected to be start at Rs. 6,990.

Vivo Y90 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y90 runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) multi-touch display, and is powered by the Helio A22 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. It offers 32GB onboard storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

As for optics, the Vivo Y90 sports a 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture. Rear camera features include Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Flash, Video, Time-Lapse, Slow, Time Watermark, and Model Watermark. Front camera features include Face Beauty, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Lighting, Video, and Time Watermark.

The phone packs 4,030mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB port, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone supports Face Unlock. The dimensions measure at 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and the Y90 weighs 163.5 grams.