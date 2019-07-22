Technology News
Vivo Y90 Leaks Tip MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4,030mAh Battery; Said to Launch Soon in India

The entry-level phone will reportedly be launched in India soon starting at Rs. 6,990.

Updated: 22 July 2019 14:19 IST
Vivo Y90 Leaks Tip MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4,030mAh Battery; Said to Launch Soon in India

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Hackersimar

The latest Vivo Y90 leaks two variants of the phone with 16GB and 32GB storage capacity

Highlights
  • Vivo Y90 will reportedly draw power from the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
  • Leaked press renders tip Gold and Black colour variants of the phone
  • There is no word when the entry-level phone will be launched in India

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch a new entry-level phone in India that will go by the name Vivo Y90. Ahead of the phone's official launch though, alleged live images of Vivo Y90 have surfaced online. The leaked images show the phone's Gold and Black colour variants, and also spills some details on its key specifications such as a single rear camera, 4,030mAh battery, and waterdrop notch. A pair of other leaks claims that the phone will come equipped with a 6.22-inch display and will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Starting with the leaked live images of the phone, they show the Vivo Y90 flaunting two colour options – Gold and Black – and it appears to have a polycarbonate build. The phone is shown featuring a single rear camera and a waterdrop notch, and is tipped to feature a 4,030mAh battery. Moreover, the hands-on image of the Vivo Y90's retail package indicates that the phone will pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

vivo y90 twitter ishan agarwal Vivo

Vivo Y90's leaked official renders show the phone's Gold and Black variants
Photo Credit: Twitter / Ishan Agarwal

 

As per another leaked image of the Vivo Y90's specifications sheet, the phone will feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The display is tipped to be a 6.22-inch Halo FullView panel. Interestingly, the storage capacity is listed at 16GB, which indicates that the phone might come in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

The Vivo Y90 will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and will run Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Leaked press renders and a marketing poster of the Vivo Y90, which come courtesy tipster Ishan Agarwal, also point towards a 6.22-inch display, 4,030mAh battery, Face Unlock support, and two colour variants – Gold and Black. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y90's base variant will be priced at Rs. 6,990 in India, but there is no word on a launch date as of now.

