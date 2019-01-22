NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y89 With 6.26-Inch Display, Snapdragon 626 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

22 January 2019
Highlights

  • Vivo Y89 packs a 3,260mAh battery, 4GB RAM
  • It has been launched in China for CNY 1,598
  • The smartphone is already up for sale on AliExpress

Vivo has quietly launched the Y89 smartphone. The smartphone is listed on the official Chinese website, and is already on sale on AliExpress as well. The Vivo Y89 has been made available in two colour options, packs a Snapdragon 626 processor, a 6.26-inch large display with notch, a dual rear camera setup, and a 3,260mAh battery. This comes after the launch of the Vivo Z3i Standard Edition smartphone in China last week. This smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and includes 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Y89 price, availability

The Vivo Y89 is priced in China at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,700), and is already on sale on AliExpress starting at $236.99 (roughly Rs. 16,800). The smartphone is available in Aurora Purple and Black Gold colour options.

The Vivo Y89 is seen to sport a display notch, slight chin at the bottom of the display, a dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and power and volume buttons on the right edge of the smartphone.

Vivo Y89 specifications

Coming to hardware, the official listing on the China website suggests that the Vivo Y89 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the optics, the Vivo Y89 sports a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. It sports one 16-megapixel main sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with flash support. Up front, there is another 16-megapixel sensor that comes with an f/2.0 aperture. Features include professional mode, panorama, beauty, AR shoot, backlight photo, blur photo, slow motion, filter, and more.

The Vivo Y89 packs a 3,260mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4G/5.8G, Bluetooth, USB OTG, and more. Sensors on board include fingerprint, facial recognition, proximity sensor, photosensitive sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope. It measures 154.81x75.03x7.89mm, and weighs 149.3 grams.

