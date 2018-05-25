Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched

Just days after the launch of the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, manufacturer Vivo has already launched a smartphone powered by it. The new Vivo Y83 powered by the Helio P22 SoC is already available in China on the Vivo online store. The price of the Vivo Y83 smartphone is at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and it comes bundled with a protective case and earphones.

To recall, the Vivo Y83 was leaked earlier this month, and now the smartphone is official and already available in China. The smartphone is available in Aurora White, Polar Black and Charm Red colour options. It is seen sporting a premium glass body, with a glossy mirror finish at the back. The smartphone has a bezel-less display with a slight notch at the top of the screen for sensors and selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the Vivo Y83 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo based on custom FunTouch OS 4.0. The dual-SIM smartphone sports a large 6.22-inch IPS HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is specifically designed for affordable smartphones and is touted to be the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the budget smartphone market. The new SoC has ARM Cortex-A53 processing units, supports dual camera setups as well as artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements through MediaTek NeuroPilot. The chip is said to support common AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, Caffe, and Caffe2, and come with an auto-select function to support advanced features such as Face Unlock, and a Bokeh mode.

The Vivo Y83 pairs the processor with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, and inbuilt storage is at 64GB further expandable via the dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB). As for optics, the Vivo Y83 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash support and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports face recognition. Notably, there is no fingerprint scanning support on board.

Lastly, the Vivo Y83 smartphone packs a 3260mAh battery, and the dimensions of the smartphone measure at 155.21x75.24x7.7mm.

