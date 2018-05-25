Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched

Highlights

  • Vivo Y83 has been launched in China
  • It comes with the latest Helio P22 chipset
  • The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,498

Just days after the launch of the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, manufacturer Vivo has already launched a smartphone powered by it. The new Vivo Y83 powered by the Helio P22 SoC is already available in China on the Vivo online store. The price of the Vivo Y83 smartphone is at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and it comes bundled with a protective case and earphones.

To recall, the Vivo Y83 was leaked earlier this month, and now the smartphone is official and already available in China. The smartphone is available in Aurora White, Polar Black and Charm Red colour options. It is seen sporting a premium glass body, with a glossy mirror finish at the back. The smartphone has a bezel-less display with a slight notch at the top of the screen for sensors and selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the Vivo Y83 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo based on custom FunTouch OS 4.0. The dual-SIM smartphone sports a large 6.22-inch IPS HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is specifically designed for affordable smartphones and is touted to be the first to bring the 12nm manufacturing process to the budget smartphone market. The new SoC has ARM Cortex-A53 processing units, supports dual camera setups as well as artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements through MediaTek NeuroPilot. The chip is said to support common AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, Caffe, and Caffe2, and come with an auto-select function to support advanced features such as Face Unlock, and a Bokeh mode.

The Vivo Y83 pairs the processor with 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, and inbuilt storage is at 64GB further expandable via the dedicated microSD slot (up to 256GB). As for optics, the Vivo Y83 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with LED flash support and f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor that supports face recognition. Notably, there is no fingerprint scanning support on board.

Lastly, the Vivo Y83 smartphone packs a 3260mAh battery, and the dimensions of the smartphone measure at 155.21x75.24x7.7mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo Y83

Vivo Y83

Display6.22-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Further reading: Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Patent Hints at Plans to Let Siri Give Smart Responses to Unanswered Calls
Facebook Privacy Review Now Available in 11 Indian Languages; Privacy Info to Become More Transparent
Vivo Y83 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, Face Unlock Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  3. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  4. Vivo Z1 With 6.26-Inch 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  5. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S Series Get New Models
  7. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  8. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  9. Oppo Realme 1 to Go on Sale via Amazon India Today
  10. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.